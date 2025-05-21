Big FM expands digital footprint with the launch of Big Live

BIG FM, a leading radio network has announced the launch of BIG Live, a one-stop digital platform offering curated, credible and culturally-relevant content.
BIG Live brings together the power of storytelling, intuitive user experience and targeted advertising—creating a new benchmark for content-led digital platforms in the country. BIG Live will deliver content across a wide range of verticals such as real estate, automobile, health & wellness, entertainment, travel, food, fashion, finance, technology and jewellery. With its tag line of ‘Fuel Your Life’, it serves as a catalyst for transformation - empowering users with insightful content that informs, enriches and adds tangible value to their daily lives.
Speaking on the launch, Abe Thomas, CEO, BIG FM, said, “BIG Live is a natural extension of BIG FM’s content leadership and deep audience understanding. With this platform, we are moving beyond audio to offer diversified, high-quality digital content that informs and engages. Today's audience craves more than just information - they seek fuel for their ambitions. BIG Live is designed to deliver just that. For advertisers, it opens a powerful new channel to reach focused audiences through contextual, high-impact campaigns, backed by our proven sales strength and market trust.”
Adding to this, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, shared, “We are thrilled to introduce BIG Live, a vibrant digital platform designed for users who aspire to stay smart, sharp and ahead of the curve. With this platform, we are presenting a content ecosystem where radio and digital come together to create a media brand that inspires and influences. It connects users with high-value content, serving as a hub where knowledge is blended with lively tone, encouraging meaningful action.”