Government to auction FM Radio Stations

Despite the fact that there were a large number of FM radio stations, he claimed that the service only covered 60% of the country. According to Chandra, the government has allocated Rs 2,500 crore over a four-year period for the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) Scheme to broaden Prasar Bharati's reach, including in Left-wing extremism, border, and strategic areas. The scheme aims to boost public sector broadcasting in the country and focuses on Prasar Bharati infrastructure development, including All-India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD).