Pocket FM launches exclusive Marvel audio story titles in India

Pocket FM, the audio series platform, has collaborated with Disney Publishing APAC to bring 36 iconic Marvel audio series in Hindi to listeners in India.

Marvel Super Heroes including Spider-Man, The Avengers, and Wolverine will be featured across 36 Hindi audio series. These stories will unfold across multi-episode arcs, bringing the power of Disney’s storytelling to a new, mobile-first generation of listeners.

“We’ve always believed in the power of Disney storytelling, proving that stories can travel anywhere when they connect with audiences,” said Veronica Cabalinan, VP – publishing and Experiences, APAC, Disney Publishing. “Pocket FM is turning listening into a deeply emotional and almost cinematic experience. We are excited to see how Marvel’s Super Heroes will inspire a new generation of fans in India by harnessing the power of audio.”

“Our cultural DNA is built on imagination, and larger-than-life storytelling.” said Rohan Nayak, co-founder and CEO, Pocket FM. “Together with Disney, we’re turning the epic stories of Marvel Super Heroes into serialised audio journeys that feel native, emotional, and accessible. Fantasy and super-hero series have always been one of Pocket FM’s strongest genres and continues to grow exponentially. With this collaboration, we are ensuring that premium fantasy entertainment is inclusive and deeply relatable so that anyone, anywhere in India, can feel like they are truly part of the story.”