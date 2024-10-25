Radio City is preferred choice for 38% advertisers: Director Shailesh Gupta

Radio City has incurred a net loss of Rs 2 crore in Q2FY25. It had reported a net profit of Rs 36.62 lakh in Q2FY24. It has reported a revenue of Rs 55 crore, witnessing a 4.5% YoY growth.

In its regulatory filing, Radio City revealed that it has maintained its market share at 19%.

"We are proud to be the preferred choice for advertisers, with 38% of the industry’s client base choosing Radio City and 30% of new clients opting for our platform. This reflects the strength of our brand and the effectiveness of our marketing initiatives," said Shailesh Gupta, Director, Radio City.

Gupta mentioned that a significant part of its strategy involves investing in digital initiatives. It has made substantial strides in this area, including the launch of a 24x7 video channel for a radio station on Jio TV.

"Our digital business has achieved remarkable growth of 33% year-on-year, underscoring our focus on content creation, distribution, and audience engagement. This growth positions us well as we adapt to the evolving media landscape," he said.

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan.