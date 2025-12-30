Red FM's MP and Rajasthan stations receive AQC certification

93.5 Red FM’s Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan stations have been certified by the American Quality Council (AQC), USA, for quality, management performance and innovation in the media and entertainment sector.

According to the certification body, the recognition relates to the network’s work across programming, brand-led activations and operational processes.

The certification was presented by Santosh Shukla, CEO, American Quality Council, USA, to the Red FM team. The council cited the network’s focus on innovation and audience-led programming across its regional markets.

Commenting on the achievement, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, Red FM, said: “This certification from the American Quality Council is a proud milestone and reflects our teams’ consistent focus on innovation, quality and listener-first thinking. At Red FM, we strive to create content and brand soluti ons that deliver meaningful impact beyond entertainment. This recognition reinforces our commitment to raising industry benchmarks while staying true to our philosophy of being relevant, responsible and irreverent.”

Over the years, Red FM has earned recognition across national and international platforms for creativity, innovation and social impact. The network has won multiple Golden Mic Awards for its radio and on-ground campaigns, AFAQ Media Brand Awards for excellence in brand activation, CSR initiatives and digital innovation, and ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards for effectiveness in mobile and digital marketing.

Its iconic initiative Kabaad Se Jugaad has received global acclaim, winning a New York Award and securing a place in the Limca Book of Records.