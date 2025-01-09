TV Today Network to shut down Ishq 104.8 FM radio business in 6 months

TV Today Network's board has approved the closure of its FM radio broadcasting operations, which include three stations in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata operating under the 104.8 FM frequency. The company, in an exchange filing, stated that the radio business is expected to wind up within one to six months.

Advertisment

“Given the state of the industry, its dynamics, and the evolution of the FM Radio Broadcasting business, the Board of Directors considered it in the better interest of the Company to close this business instead of continuing the same,” the company noted in the filing.

The radio business of TV Today Network reported a turnover of Rs 16.2 crore in FY 2023-24, accounting for 1.7% of the company’s total turnover for the year. However, the segment contributed a net loss of Rs 19.5 crore to the company's net worth during the same period.

Ishq 104.8 FM, the network’s romantic music radio channel, broadcasts in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Formerly known as Meow FM and OYE FM, the channel initially launched as a talk-based station targeting a female audience in Delhi, Indore, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

In September 2010, the channel rebranded as OYE FM, transitioning its programming to a filmi format. Later, in December 2016, it underwent another rebranding to its current identity, Ishq 104.8 FM, under the India Today Group.