Union Cabinet greenlights FM Radio expansion to 234 new cities, boosting local content and jobs

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal for conduct of third batch of ascending e-auctions for 730 channels in 234 new cities with estimated reserve price of Rs 784.87 crore under Private FM Radio Phase Ill Policy.
The Cabinet also approved the proposal to charge Annual License Fee (ALF) of FM channel as 4% of Gross Revenue excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST). This will be applicable for 234 new cities/ towns.
The Private FM Radio rollout in 234 new cities/ towns will fulfil the unmet demand for FM radio in these cities/ towns, which still remain uncovered by Private FM radio broadcasting and bring new/ local content in mother tongue. It will lead to creation of new employment opportunities, boost to local dialect and culture and ‘vocal for local’ initiatives, an official statement said.
Many of the approved cities/ towns are in Aspirational districts and LWE affected areas. Setting up of Private FM Radio in these areas will further strengthen government outreach in these areas, the statement added.