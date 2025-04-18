Aditya Birla Health Insurance, Liberty Shoes scout digital and social agencies

Two prominent Indian brands have initiated searches for agencies to bolster their digital marketing and social media efforts, according to recent LinkedIn announcements from company officials.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance, through deputy chief manager Shreyasi Ghosh, is seeking an agency with specialised experience in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, combined with health industry knowledge. In her LinkedIn post, Ghosh stated she is looking for comprehensive digital marketing support, including "social media management, content creation, the works".

Simultaneously, Liberty Shoes' digital marketing manager Arun Kumar Raghav has announced a similar search. The footwear brand is seeking what Raghav described as a "passionate and result-driven" agency capable of "storytelling, strategy, and community building across platforms".

The Liberty Shoes requirements specify expertise in end-to-end social media management, creative content creation across various formats, campaign development, paid media optimisation and influencer marketing collaborations.

Neither company has announced timelines for their selection processes or indicated when they expect to finalise agency partnerships.