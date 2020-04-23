After Dettol, Baba Ramdev takes a shot at HUL's Lakme...

Baba Ramdev caused a stir when he launched his brand Patanjali Ayurved in 2006. His products went on to rival most of the major FMCG companies such as Hindustan Unilever(with beauty products), Reckitt Benckiser (with soaps, sanitisers and detergent) and Nestle (with noodles and other ready-to-consume products.) His company even went on dabble in making jeans and other garments. His stance was in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to 'make in India' - encouraging Indian brands to compete with multinational corporates.