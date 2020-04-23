After Dettol, Baba Ramdev takes a shot at HUL's Lakme...

Baba Ramdev's latest tweet compares Lakme's product vs. a similar one by his own company, emphasising on the price disparity between the two...
Baba Ramdev is at it again. The latest in his bid to promote 'desi' products, is a dig at Hindustan Unilever's brand Lakme. He took to Twitter to compare a Lakme product (aloe vera gel) with a similar product from his own company.
The two products in question have similar functionalities. Aloe vera gel is commonly used in beauty treatments but the emphasis here, in Ramdev's tweet - is on the fact that Patanjali is selling a tube of Aloe Vera gel at Rs. 45 for 60 ML, whereas Lakme's 'naturale' Aloe Vera gel retails at Rs. 200 for 50 grams. He pointed out that Lakme's product, in this case, was 433 per cent more expensive than his homegrown brand's offering.
Baba Ramdev caused a stir when he launched his brand Patanjali Ayurved in 2006. His products went on to rival most of the major FMCG companies such as Hindustan Unilever(with beauty products), Reckitt Benckiser (with soaps, sanitisers and detergent) and Nestle (with noodles and other ready-to-consume products.) His company even went on dabble in making jeans and other garments. His stance was in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to 'make in India' - encouraging Indian brands to compete with multinational corporates.
This isn't the first time he's taken a dig at 'chemical', 'cosmetic', or 'foriegn' products. Take a look at this 2017 ad for Patanjali's soundarya face wash. There's a shot in the ad in which, the product's on the girl's dressing table look suspiciously similar to Parachute body lotion and oils (at around 0:13).