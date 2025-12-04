Amul denies reports claiming its dahi failed quality tests in U.P.

Amul has said that news reports and videos circulating on social media and WhatsApp claiming that Amul Dahi failed quality tests in Uttar Pradesh are false.

In an Instagram post, the cooperative dairy society said the product tested was not Amul Dahi, and that local media outlets misreported the incident, which was then shared widely without verification.

“Such videos have been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers,” Amul said, urging users to share its clarification and remind others that its products are made in state-of-the-art facilities with stringent quality standards.