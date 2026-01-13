Are You Dead?: How a one-question safety app found millions of users in China

Imagine an app that asks you one question every two days: “Are you dead?”

It may sound absurd or even disturbing at first. But for people living alone, the question is far from trivial- it can be a matter of real concern. That is precisely why an app called Are You Dead? has now become China’s most downloaded paid application.

The app, called Sileme in Chinese, launched in May and it is designed for people who live alone and worry about what might happen if they fall sick, meet with an accident, or collapse with no one around to notice. For many users without nearby family or regular social contact, this concern is not abstract- it is deeply personal.

Initially offered for free, the app now costs 8 yuan (about $1.15). It is positioned as a safety companion for those living away from family, working in another city, or choosing to live alone. Its rapid rise also reflects broader demographic changes.

According to a BBC report, researchers estimate that China could have nearly 200 million one-person households by 2030, driven by an ageing population, urban migration, and younger people delaying or opting out of traditional family structures.

And the product itself is intentionally simple. Every two days, users open the app and tap a large on-screen button to confirm they are okay. There are no daily streaks, health tracking tools, or social feeds. If a user fails to check in, the app automatically notifies a pre-selected emergency contact that something may be wrong.

That is the entire service. It does not attempt to predict health problems or replace medical care. Instead, it functions as a quiet safety net in the background, answering one crucial question in moments of uncertainty: is anyone checking in on you at all?

The app’s name, however, has sparked debate. Many users say they are uneasy with the word “dead,” arguing that it gives the product an unnecessarily dark tone. Some have suggested alternatives such as “Are You Alive?” or other less confronting names.

The creators have acknowledged the feedback and said a rebrand is under consideration. They have also shared plans to introduce features such as SMS alerts and basic in-app messaging, while emphasising that the core experience will remain deliberately minimal.

Sileme is not entirely without precedent. Similar services exist in other markets. Snug, for instance, prompts older users to check in each morning and alerts emergency services if they fail to respond.

The name of the app may feel uncomfortable, but the fear it addresses is real. In that sense, the app comes across less as a morbid gimmick and more as a quiet reflection of how people live today.

Internationally, the app appears under the name Demumu and has climbed app store rankings in markets including the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and Spain, a rise likely driven in part by Chinese users living overseas.

Public information about the founders remains limited. They describe themselves as three people born after 1995 who built the app in Zhengzhou, Henan province, with a small team. One co-founder, identified as Mr Guo, told Chinese media that they plan to raise funds by selling 10% of the company for one million yuan- a sharp jump from the roughly 1,000 yuan they say it took to develop the product.