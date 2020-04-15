Ariel's 'Share the Load' campaign makes TikTok debut

TikTok helps Ariel put a fun twist on 'Share the Load' by inviting users to upload videos of themselves sharing household chores, equally.
Earlier in March 2020, Ariel released its newest rendition of its Share the Load campaign. It focussed on a pertinent issue - sleep deprivation among women as a result of unequa distribution of household work. The inequality in household chores has always been the focus of its long running 'Share the Load' campaign, and this time, the company chose to focus on sleep deprivation.
Shortly after the ad's release, a lockdown was implemented throughout the nation to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. The pandemic forced many companies to allow employees to work from home. Ariel decided to extend their campaign to a new medium - short video sharing app, TikTok. The brand created its own hashtag (#ArielShareTheLoad) and has so far, recorded nearly 9.4 billion views on TikTok. Most of the videos were uploaded by actors who star in TV shows. Some influencers have also taken part in the challenge.