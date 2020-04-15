Ariel's 'Share the Load' campaign makes TikTok debut

Shortly after the ad's release, a lockdown was implemented throughout the nation to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. The pandemic forced many companies to allow employees to work from home. Ariel decided to extend their campaign to a new medium - short video sharing app, TikTok. The brand created its own hashtag (#ArielShareTheLoad) and has so far, recorded nearly 9.4 billion views on TikTok. Most of the videos were uploaded by actors who star in TV shows. Some influencers have also taken part in the challenge.