Australia expands teen social media ban to include YouTube

Australia will include YouTube in its upcoming ban on social media use for teenagers, reversing an earlier exemption for the Alphabet-owned platform. The decision follows recommendations from the national internet regulator, which cited survey data showing 37% of minors reported harmful content on YouTube — the highest among major platforms.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated the move was in response to growing concerns from parents and educators about the impact of online platforms on children, adding, “I want Australian parents to know that we have their backs.”

The broader ban, set to take effect in December, restricts social media access for users under 16. While YouTube had previously been excluded due to its use in educational settings, critics pointed to its similarity with other platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, particularly in algorithm-driven content and user interaction features.

YouTube, however, maintains that it is a video-sharing platform, not social media. “YouTube is increasingly viewed on TV screens and offers a library of free, high-quality content,” said a company spokesperson.

Under the new rules, minors will still be able to watch YouTube content in supervised settings, such as in classrooms, with educators curating content for appropriateness. Education groups and cybersecurity experts have supported the decision, citing growing concerns around harmful content and misinformation online.