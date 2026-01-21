Baskin Robbins flags Zepto storage after Headbanger Eats ice cream sandwich review

Baskin Robbins has publicly flagged concerns around storage conditions on Zepto after one of its ice cream sandwiches appeared misshapen in a review video by food vlogger Headbanger Eats, an unusually direct call-out by a legacy brand aimed at a quick-commerce platform.

Responding in the comments section of the video, Baskin Robbins said that the product’s distorted appearance was likely due to improper storage and added that it would be taking the matter up with Zepto. The brand did not comment further on whether this was an isolated incident or part of a larger audit.

Why Baskin Robbins spoke up?

The comment came in response to Headbanger Eats’ recent video reviewing ice cream sandwiches ordered via Zepto, where he compared offerings from brands including Amul and Havmor.

Each product was unboxed on camera and assessed for appearance, texture, and taste.

While Amul and Havmor’s products held their shape, the creator did not single out Baskin Robbins for criticism. However, viewers noted that the brand’s sandwich appeared visibly out of shape compared to the others.

Notably, none of the other brands featured in the video have responded publicly to the review.

What makes the response noteworthy is not the complaint itself, but its public nature. Brands typically resolve storage or cold-chain issues with quick-commerce platforms privately, given their deep dependence on these channels for impulse and convenience-led sales. Baskin Robbins’ decision to address the issue openly signals a growing sensitivity around how premium food brands are represented on q-commerce platforms.

Has Zepto responded?

At the time of writing, Zepto has not issued a public response to Baskin Robbins’ comment on the video. afaqs has reached out to the platform for comment.

In the video, Headbanger Eats ordered ice cream sandwiches from Zepto alongside other brands including Amul, Havmor and Baskin Robbins.

What is the ideal storage temperature for ice cream?

According to food safety and cold-chain guidelines, ice cream should be stored at –18°C or lower to maintain structure, texture, and safety. Even brief exposure to higher temperatures can cause partial melting and refreezing, leading to shape distortion and texture loss — an issue particularly visible in products like ice cream sandwiches.

How q-commerce platforms deliver ice cream?

Quick-commerce players such as Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart rely on dark stores with frozen storage units, and typically use insulated thermal bags with ice packs or gel packs for last-mile delivery.

However, the model prioritises speed over distance, and factors such as:

frequent freezer door openings,

stacking constraints,

and rider handling time

can impact frozen products, especially during peak demand hours.

As q-commerce becomes a primary discovery channel for food brands, cold-chain consistency is emerging as a reputational risk, not just a logistics challenge.

Why this video drew attention?

The moment resonated largely because of who made the review.

Headbanger Eats is among India’s one of recognisable food creators, known for:

paying his own bills on camera,

clearly disclosing paid collaborations,

and maintaining a reputation for unscripted, transparent reviews.

His content routinely influences ordering behaviour, especially on delivery and q-commerce platforms where visual cues matter.

Most recently, he partnered with Lollapalooza India to review food offerings at the festival, covering brands such as Bademiya, Bachelor’s, Bang Bang Noodles, and Bad Boy Pizza.

That collaboration further cemented his position as a creator whose reviews now sit at the intersection of food, culture, and commerce.