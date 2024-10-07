BC Web Wise wins social media mandate for TATA Power

BC Web Wise has won the end-to-end social media mandate for TATA Power, aiming to reshape the brand's digital engagement strategy.
TATA Power has been at the forefront of innovation, particularly in the renewable energy space. The company has been increasingly focusing on digital transformation to connect with a broader audience and foster a community that supports green initiatives.
The social media mandate awarded to BC Web Wise is thus a crucial part of this transformation, aiming to leverage social platforms to drive engagement, build trust, and communicate TATA Power’s commitment to a sustainable future.