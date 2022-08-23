boAt hosted K-Pop Metaverse concert- FloAtverse with K-Pop Sensation Priyanka Mazumdar

Users were given an opportunity to participate in several challenges to win massive discounts as well as a chance to fly to Seoul, capital of South Kore
Into the Metaverse is where most aspirational brands are headed and that’s where India’s leading wearable brand, boAt has ventured into as it held India’s first ever K-pop concert on Loka, a gamified replica of the actual Connaught Place in a virtual world.
As is evident, Gen-Z today is passionate about K-culture. Leveraging this opportunity, boAt brought all Indian K-pop fans together to witness India’s favourite K-pop idol, Priyanka Mazumdar perform on the platform. With this initiative, boAt also shook hands with the idol to create a new K-pop track ‘Rock With boAt’. The brand’s very own boAthead Rashmika Mandanna was also a part of this concert. Users were given an opportunity to participate in several challenges to win massive discounts as well as a chance to fly to Seoul, capital of South Korea.
Conceptualised and executed by boAt, the campaign explored several touchpoints for its launch including Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and key outdoor locations including Delhi’s hugely popular Connaught Place.
Speaking on the initiative, Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, boAt, commented “boAt has always pioneered live experiences for a younger generation and we have continued to do so by organising India's first KPop concert in the metaverse. Contrary to popular belief, Metaverse can be experienced with just a smartphone and an internet connection, rather than a VR headset. Through FloAtverse, we created an experience that combines the cultural trend of KPop with the latest marketing technology. I learned that K-Pop has a massive following in India through this initiative. During Shark Tank, I met Krishnan, the founder of Loka and had an in-depth conversation around metaverse with him. We are happy to be the first brand to partner with him for this. Huge kudos to Loka and my team to get this project together.”