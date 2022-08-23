boAt hosted K-Pop Metaverse concert- FloAtverse with K-Pop Sensation Priyanka Mazumdar

Speaking on the initiative, Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, boAt, commented “boAt has always pioneered live experiences for a younger generation and we have continued to do so by organising India's first KPop concert in the metaverse. Contrary to popular belief, Metaverse can be experienced with just a smartphone and an internet connection, rather than a VR headset. Through FloAtverse, we created an experience that combines the cultural trend of KPop with the latest marketing technology. I learned that K-Pop has a massive following in India through this initiative. During Shark Tank, I met Krishnan, the founder of Loka and had an in-depth conversation around metaverse with him. We are happy to be the first brand to partner with him for this. Huge kudos to Loka and my team to get this project together.”