boAt steps into the world of virtual influencers

On the launch of their next generation audio wear, Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Imagine Marketing Limited, said, “As the leading audio brand in the country, we feel responsible to pave the way for new and superior audio experiences. The recent collaboration between Dirac and boAt Labs shows our R&D capabilities and our commitment to bringing high-definition audio to our boAtheads. We have several products in the pipeline with Dirac as we aim to revolutionize the way Indians enjoy their music.”