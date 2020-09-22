Bollywood Art Project now comes to life on Snapchat

“We created the Bollywood Art Project as a way to celebrate and memorialise the cinematic history of Bollywood and so it’s really amazing to see how technology is furthering this mission in such a unique way. I love the lenses that have been created and hope Snapchatters in India enjoy them too,” said Ranjit Dahiya, Artist and Founder, Bollywood Art Project.

“It’s been inspiring to see the different ways our community uses augmented reality to create unique experiences. The Bollywood Art Project is iconic here in Mumbai, and we hope that Mumbaikars will enjoy the AR experience that brings it to life,” said Durgesh Kaushik, Head of India Market Development at Snap.