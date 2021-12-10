Brands go gaga after VickyKat's marriage pics spill all over social media

Durex, Zomato, Netflix and Canon are some of the brands that chimed in and joined the conversation.
When Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif decided to tie the knot, the world seemed to have its collective minds blown. News about COVID, politics etc took a backseat while people wondered what colour Kaif's lehenga would be in.
There was a lot of hype around their wedding - with rumours like no cellphones allowed, drones to be shot down, doing the rounds. In the end, the couple did eventually release the photographs from the ceremony, and when they did, brands chimed in to the conversation too.
The most obvious was food delivery brands. Last night when the pics surfaced, both Swiggy and Zomato sent out notifications to users phones, reminding them that even if they weren't invited to the wedding, they could still enjoy food by ordering from the apps.
Then brands like Durex used social media to congratulate the newly wed couple as well as draw focus towards its own brand offerings.