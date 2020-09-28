Dunzo, Tinder, Paytm, and Zomato celebrate Rahul Tewatia's IPL heroics

Tewatia's performance has taken him from unknown Rajasthan Royals player to nationwide hero.
It doesn’t take long to turn one from zero to hero. The recent evidence points to Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) player Rahul Tewatia.
Kings XI Punjab set RR a target of 224 on Sunday’s (27 September 2020) Dream11 IPL match. If the chase was successful, it would become the highest run chase in IPL history eclipsing the previous record set by RR themselves.
During the record chase, RR surprised many when they sent Tewatia to bat after the departure of skipper Steve Smith. It was a gamble which at first looked a fiasco. Sent in to accelerate the scoring, poor Tewatia struggled to find the middle of the bat and scored only 17 off 23 balls. RR needed 51 off the last three overs.
Tewatia then morphed into someone else. Gone was the batsman who struggled to clear the inner circle and in came the new Tewatia who scored 30 runs that included five sixes off pacer Sheldon Cottrell’s over. In the end, the RR hero had figures of 53 of 31 deliveries to his name.
And within this time frame, Tewatia not only garnered newfound fame but became the new darling of brands on social media. Take a look:
