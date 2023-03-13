Brands go Naatu Naatu after RRR’s Oscar win

After Golden Globes, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has bagged yet another international accolade at the 95th Academy Awards. The film won Best Original Song for its hit title ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Oscars, from a pool of nominees that included Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’, Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’, and veteran songwriter Diane Warren’s ‘Applause’.