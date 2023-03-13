Brands go Naatu Naatu after RRR’s Oscar win

Rajamouli's moneymaker won the Oscar for the Best Original Song, beating Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Diane Warren.
After Golden Globes, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has bagged yet another international accolade at the 95th Academy Awards. The film won Best Original Song for its hit title ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Oscars, from a pool of nominees that included Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’, Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’, and veteran songwriter Diane Warren’s ‘Applause’.
The award was received by songwriters M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose. Prior to the ultimate win, The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles also soaked in the live performance of the song, by singers Rahul Sipligun and Kaal Bhairava. The duo was introduced by Louis Vuitton cladded Deepika Padukone.
The Oscar win has gotten a lot of Indian netizens meming and celebrating the Rajamouli moneymaker. The topicality of the event has also prompted brands to leverage the iconic moment for the Indian cinema.
Seeing RRR and Oscars trend across the social media in India, many brands have trickled into the wave of memes and celebrations surrounding the victory. Take a look.