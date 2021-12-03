Brands jump on to the Spotify Wrapped campaign bandwagon

Most of the brands who jumped on to the trend have nothing to do with music streaming at all.
If 2020 was the year that flipped the world on its head, 2021 was the year that we got used to seeing things upside down. With “normal” thrown out the window, people around the world started to embrace the unknown—and in doing so, championed all of the things that make each of us unique.
Spotify’s 2021 Wrapped campaign celebrates this idea—the millions of weird and wonderful ways to listen and live in a world that continues to keep us on our toes. The Wrapped campaign unveiled the top artists, albums, songs, podcasts, and more that defined how more than 381 million people around the world listened and discovered audio during a year that turned “unprecedented” into, well, precedented.
Since this turned into a hot topic of conversation on social media, brands decided to chime in the spirit of moment marketing. Take a look at some of the brand references to Wrapped 2021 below.
Streaming platform Netflix chimed into the conversation with two tweets. One referred to Netflix's signature 'Tudum' sound (that plays when the app opens) and the other tweet made a reference to some of the shows on the platform - Squid Game, Sex Education and You.
Netflix's international accounts also made references to the Wrapped camapign with their own tweets.