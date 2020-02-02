Brands look through Instagram, Tinder, Facebook, LinkedIn lens...

When Dolly Parton, the 74 year old American singer, shared a collage of four pictures of herself on her Insta handle, little would she have suspected that in the days to come, it would turn into one of the trending challenges on social media. The #DollyPartonChallenge - a four-photo mosaic of potential profile photos for social media sites LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder has, in the last week, been taken up by institutes, influencers, individuals... all in all, by a majority of netizens.