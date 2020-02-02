Brands look through Instagram, Tinder, Facebook, LinkedIn lens...

A look at brands riding on the #DollyPartonChallenge.
When Dolly Parton, the 74 year old American singer, shared a collage of four pictures of herself on her Insta handle, little would she have suspected that in the days to come, it would turn into one of the trending challenges on social media. The #DollyPartonChallenge - a four-photo mosaic of potential profile photos for social media sites LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder has, in the last week, been taken up by institutes, influencers, individuals... all in all, by a majority of netizens.
Not missing the opportunity to showcase their multiple personalities on social media, brands across categories took up the challenge, sharing some interesting creatives. Here's a look at some selected grids posted on the official social media sites of brands, hand in hand with moment marketing.