Brands make light of Mumbai's power cut...

The electricity was down, phones were running low on charge but memers gonna meme.
Earlier today, large parts of Mumbai woke up to an unexpected power cut. Trains were held up and zoom calls everywhere were delayed because of the failure of a power grid, according to the city’s electric supply board. Some traffic signals in the city also stopped working.
Brands took the opportunity to entertain bored Twitter users, punning on the situation that trended on social media too. First in line was Tinder India, who jokingly asked if the power cut was the reason for their crush not texting back.
Netflix India took the opportunity to make a reference to one of their streaming shows.
While Mumbaikars thought this could be an opportunity to unwind, the city's weather clearly had other plans.
McDonald's took us on a little nostalgia trip to our Physics classes from school with an illustration of fries and a burger creating a circuit.
TV Channel Colors Cineplex
Digital travel platform ixigo also tweeted about a curious case of wanderlust that Mumbaikars were facing.
Star Sports India tweeted a photo of empty stadium seats - as a reference to how the IPL is currently being played in 2020 - without an audience. The sports channel urged Mumbaikers to hang in there.
Adani Electricity also used Twitter to issue a statement about the power outage and urged citizens to remain patient while they worked on restoring the city's electricity supply.