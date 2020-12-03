Brands pay tributes to MDH Spice's Dharampal Gulati on social media

Gulati, the face of MDH Spices, was 97 years old when he passed away.
“Kitchen king ho ya garam masala…. Asli masale sach sach, MDH, MDH.” This is, without a doubt, one of India’s most loved jingles. And if there’s something else that people remembered with the same amount of love, it was Dharampal Gulati, the owner and face of MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti) Masala.
As per reports, Gulati died of a cardiac arrest early Thursday (December 3) morning in a hospital in New Delhi. Popularly known as 'Mahashay', 'Spice King' and 'MDH dadu', Gulati last featured in the brand's '100 years' celebration campaign.
He was born on March 27, 1923 in Sialkot in present-day Pakistan, and his family moved to India during the partition. He first opened a spice shop in Karol Bagh, New Delhi, and a second one in Chandni Chowk in 1953.
It was in 1959 that he purchased land in Kirti Nagar (New Delhi), which led to the setup of MDH's manufacturing unit. Gulati was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in 2019. He was 97 years old when he passed away.
Tributes poured in from across social media platforms for the 'King of masalas'.
