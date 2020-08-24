Netflix, Tinder, Zomato pun on Rashi ben, empty cookers and who was really in the kitchen...

'Main thi? Tum thi? Kaun tha?'
It all started with a 'rap' remix of a scene from hindi GEC serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The serial follows the story of Kokila Modi - the family's matriarch as she attempts to mould her daughter-in-law into a confident woman. Yashraj Mukhate, a musician from Aurangabad who produced and sang in the remix, has gone viral in a matter of days.
In the scene, Kokila Modi (or Kokila Ben as she's referred to) is seen questioning her daughters-in-law about who had removed chickpeas (chana) from the cooker and put the empty cooker back on the stove.
(FYI: putting an empty cooker on a stove can cause explosions/burn injuries.)
The video brought a lot of attention to the matriarch of the Gujrati family and the plotline. Users took to social media to make memes of the video and it wasn't too long before brands jumped in.
Zomato began by jokingly urging users to avoid kitchen injuries by ordering food online. Their tweet roughly translates to 'it's better to order food online rather than putting an empty cooker on the stove'.
Dunzo found a way to reference the different services that they offer (laundry, delivering food, delivering groceries and essential supplies) and used #DontBeIrRashinal on the post, punning on Rashi ben's name.
A user also noticed that Dunzo's push notifications also referenced teh trend, using the same copy; calling attention to their different services.
Netflix India used the dialogues juxtaposed with their popular show 'Peaky Blinders', putting a different spin on the storyline and dialogues.
Netflix India also tweeted a couple of times seeing how the trend was picking up speed during the first half of Monday. The first tweet referenced Chloe Decker - a character on Netflix's popular show Lucifer. The show was referenced as Netflix recently released Season 5 of the popular crime-fiction series.
Netflix also referenced a show on the platform titled 'Unsolved Mysteries' - a crime documentary show.
Tinder India retweeted a photo of a user named 'Rashi' who owned up and admitted that she was the one in the kitchen. She also jokingly references a rap song titled 'Milkshake' by an American singer called Kelis. A line from the original song says 'my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard'.
Manforce condoms found a way to put a saucy twist on the trend by illustrating a creative with an apron lying on the kitchen floor. Their caption suggested that Kokila ben was angry since she found out what Rashi was actually up to.
Parle-G put out a creative that used the 'Parle Girl' mascot. Their creative saw Kokila ben asking where all the Parle G in the kitchen had gone and the Parle Girl answering that she didn't know.
Another biscuit brand, Britannia Good Day also jumped on the bandwagon referencing a trend which was doing the rounds on social media last week - of a mysterious person named 'Binod'. Their post jokes that Rashi ben went straight from the kitchen to being an influencer.