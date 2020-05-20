Brands pun on the Paatal Lok wave...

The crime thriller series released on Amazon Prime on May 15 has provided content to netizens and brands to create memes.
The Amazon Original series – Paatal Lok has been in talks since its release on the OTT platform on May 15. The crime thriller has provided content to netizens and brands to create memes – especially its opening dialogue – “Ye ek nahi teen duniya hai. Sabse upar swarg lok, jisme devta rehte hain. Beech me dharti lok jisme aadmi rehte hain. Aur sabse niche paatal lok, jisme keede rehte hain…”
Brands across categories are sharing creatives built around the same on their social media handles highlighting their unique selling points.
Here's a look at some of these creatives: