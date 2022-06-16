Brands release their own 'Brahmastra' memes in response to trailer launch

Zepto, Dunzo, Swiggy, Tinder and Bookmyshow were some of the brands who hopped on to the trending trailer with memes.
When the trailer of Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra' released, it evoked mixed reactions from netizens. A group of people were excited to watch the movie and another set were more excited about the meme potential that the CGI-heavy trailer came with.
The trailer was trending and heavily promoted on social media, and brands found their own ways to pun on it - creating another moment marketing trend. Here's how some brands reacted to the trailer launch.
One of the most punned upon lines in the trailer was a dialogue spoken by the hero Ranbir Kapoor, playing the role of Shiva. He turns to Isha (played by Alia Bhatt) - and says with all seriousness - 'kuch rishta hai mere, aag se' (which loosely translates to 'I have a relationship with fire'). Tinder India used this to make a pun on their logo.
Tinder also tweeted about replying to its crush's stories with 'fire' emojis.
boAt used it to reference the music-listening experience that most users tend to have.
Food delivery app Swiggy decided to make a Bollywood reference to the 'Brahmastra' weapon seen in the trailer of the movie.
Grocery and parcel delivery app Dunzo made a statement about moment marketing itself and how difficult it is to create engagement on social media.
Quick grocery delivery app - Zepto also jumped on the trend bandwagon, talking about the different 'elements' that power the universe.
Voot made a reference to the fact that the antagonist - Mouni Roy - has played other supernatural characters in the past.
BookMyShow used a screenshot of the trailer to showcase the different kinds of entertainment available on their platform.
Myntra punned on Kapoor's 'aag' dialogue and substituted with 'daag', which isn't 'achche hai' in this case.
Bumble decided to play on the fact that Mukherji called Brahmastra India's first 'astraverse' movie.
YouTube India kept it simple, deciding to call Singh and Bhatt 'couple goals' - claiming that they want what they have.