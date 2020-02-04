Brands ride 'Art-Artist' social media trend...

Social media has the magical power to make a meme or hashtag go viral. One of these trending issues these days has been #theartvstheartist challenge. Although the source of the meme remains unknown, netizens are sharing a two picture collage of the 'art' and the 'artist'. While many have shared original artworks along with the picture of the artist, individuals have even shared quirky recipes - uncooked food vs final served food. Even the Mumbai Police took the challenge and tweeted about its efficient traffic cops controlling the road traffic.