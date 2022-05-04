By afaqs! news bureau
Social Media

Brands sit down to collectively judge Met Gala 2022 outfits

The first Monday of May was a day to remember, thanks to all the Met Gala memes.

The theme for the Met Gala 2022 was Gilded Glamour - a homage to fashion in the USA between the years 1870-1900. Some celebrities stuck to theme and others played it by the ear. Brands did what they do best - indulge in moment marketing and use the trending topic to talk to their consumers.

Zomato referenced entrepreneur Kylie Jenner's outfit - which consisted of a ruffled white dress, a backwards baseball cap with a veil.

Netflix India hinted at which celebrity's outfit was their favourite.

