Bumble launches series of digital experiences on social media

The dating app has also announced its first-ever podcast ‘Is Romance Dead?’ in India.
Bumble, the women-first social networking platform, has announced a series of new digital initiatives to facilitate dynamic, insightful and engaging conversations around dating, relationships and love with its community in India.
Bumble has partnered with Maed in India, India Film Project and a diverse set of talent to develop dialogues anchored in the diverse universe of Indian pop culture. The announcement underlines Bumble’s women-first positioning, as the app seeks to rewrite the rules of dating.
Titled ‘Is Romance Dead?’ and produced by Maed In India, Bumble’s new podcast is a series of eight episodes that explore the idea of romance through a distinctly Indian lens.
The episodes will delve into viewpoints of prominent voices in music, food and drink, literature, film, and even science; including Amrita Narayanan, Neeta Lulla, Vishal Dadlani, Ranveer Brar, Joseph Radhik, Nikhil D’Souza, Nush Lewis, Paromita Vohra, Pooja Dhingra, Roshni Bajaj Sanghvi and Siddharth Warrier, to name a few.
Featuring never-heard-before insights and personal anecdotes, ‘Is Romance Dead?’ is an exploration of modern India and how we choose to express ourselves through love. The series will be hosted by noted improv artiste, actor and comedian Kaneez Surka, and go live on October 16.
Developed exclusively for the Bumble community, ’Femmes in Film’ is a series of virtual workshops hosted by renowned women artistes, including Sayani Gupta, Aranya Johar, Kanika Dhillon and Anjali Menon, that started on October 3. These workshops will focus on acting, screenwriting, storytelling and filmmaking. To apply to attend one of the workshops, download Bumble and match with the India Film Project profile available in Date, BFF or Bizz mode.
In addition, Bumble will bring back its popular social media series, ‘Not Another Lockdown Dating Show’ featuring Jim Sarbh, along with Aisha Ahmed and Prit Kamani. An episodic mini-series, Season 2 will follow the journey of Jim, Aisha, and Prit as they navigate the new rules of dating amidst the highs and lows of this COVID pandemic-stricken world, while hoping against hope that love will find a way.
Commenting on his association with Bumble, Sarbh said, “I am excited to partner with Bumble for the Season 2 of ’Not Another Lockdown Dating Show’. I think it's groovy that women get to make the first move on Bumble. It was lovely working with the team on the series – a light-hearted and reassuring take on the need for human connections even in COVID life.”
Finally, ‘Save the Date’ series continues to witness India's favourite influencers Sakshi Shivdasani, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Ankush Bahuguna and Trinetra Gummaraju take over the Bumble Instagram handle to share their tips, tricks and solutions to use the app effectively to meet and date virtually.
Commenting on the calendar of digital engagements, Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble India PR director, said, “The pandemic has changed the way we communicate with each other, but what hasn't changed is our need for meaningful connections. We’ve seen this proven in the way our community is continuing to use Bumble to make connections and start relationships, even when they are unable to meet in person. We are delighted to work with an inspiring and diverse set of talent to engage with our community in innovative ways and support them as they navigate new rules of dating.”