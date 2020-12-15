Burger King is allowing local independent restaurants to use its Instagram

Recently, it had encouraged people to go buy from rival McDonald’s.
Burger King UK has announced it will let independent restaurants in the UK use its Instagram account for free because it is clear they need all our support.
Many parts of England including its capital London entered tier 3 restrictions; the toughest restrictions to contain a share resurgence of Coronavirus cases.
As per gov.uk, “Hospitality settings, such as bars (including shisha bars), pubs, cafes, restaurants, and social clubs must close except for takeaway, delivery and click and collect services.”
Burger King UK’s caption on social media read, “They need you more than ever!”
If the "friends from the hospitality industry" want Burger King to share their signature dish on Instagram, they have to post it with #WhopperAndFriends.
People were all praise for this initiative:
This isn’t the first time the American fast-food restaurant chain took a step to call for attention towards the hospitality sector.
On 3 November 2020, it posted a message on its social media handles where it urged people to “order from McDonald’s”.