Burger King UK apologises after its Women’s Day tweet is dubbed sexist and tone-deaf

Burger King also rolled out a newspaper ad (developed by its creative agency Miami David), where the controversial tweet’s copy was displayed in big bold letters. Fernando Machado, global chief marketing officer at Restaurant Brands International (BK’s parent company), tweeted, “Only 24 per cent of chef positions in the US are occupied by women. That’s why the BK Foundation launched a culinary scholarship program to bring more women to leadership positions in the industry. Women belong in the kitchen if they want to work there. And hopefully in leadership roles.”