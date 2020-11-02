Burger King urges people to order a Big Mac

The American fast food giant is earning praise for urging customers to order from other restaurants.
It’s a hard time for restaurants around the world. But, it’s especially tough for the ones in England, as the country heads into a second nationwide COVID-induced lockdown for four weeks.
Burger King (BK) UK posted this message on its social media channels, where it urged people to order from its `sister food chains (fast, or not so fast)’.
It emphasised that “restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment.”
However, it made sure to leave this meaningful request with its trademark zing, “Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac (from rival McDonald’s) is also not such a bad thing.”
The post’s caption read: “We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either.”
People were all praise for the move.
During such (hard) times, it’s heartening to see brands rise above (their) rivalry and support each other.
Back in January, Lifebuoy ran a print ad, where it urged readers to wash their hands, irrespective of the brand involved in the process.