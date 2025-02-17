BuzzFeed to launch its own social platform focused on fun & creativity

BuzzFeed, the media site known for its celebrity news and quizzes, announced on Tuesday that it is developing its own social media platform to combat online negativity, according to media reports.

BuzzFeed Inc. CEO Jonah Peretti aims to make the internet fun again by launching a new social media platform, shifting away from reliance on third-party platforms to distribute content.

In a memo released today, Peretti criticised TikTok and Meta, stating that their CEOs, Zhang Yiming and Mark Zuckerberg, prioritise technology and AI over content. He argued that these companies place more trust in AI-driven decisions than in human judgment.

He highlighted that the platform will use AI "to give users agency instead of stealing their agency." Interested parties are directed to a website featuring a cartoon island where users can submit emails and phone numbers.

The announcement follows a year of restructuring for BuzzFeed. In February 2024, the company sold its Complex division to NTWRK for $109 million. In December, BuzzFeed also sold Hot Ones brand First We Feast to a group of investors led by Chris Schonberger and Sean Evans.