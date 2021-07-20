Cadbury clarifies on Twitter that its chocolates are 100% vegetarian

When netizens called for a Boycott of Cadbury Dairy Milk, the brand took to Twitter to clarify that its products did not contain beef or gelatin.
Recently, Mondelez owned Cadbury Dairy Milk found itself in a sticky spot when #BoycottCadbury began circulating. Twitter user Mayank Jindal tweeted that Cadbury had admitted that some of its products might contain gelatin.
Shortly after, Cadbury Dairy Milk issued a clarification on social media via their Twitter account. The tweet read, "Hi, the screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100 per cent vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that".