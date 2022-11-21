Chingari announces a new monetisation plan for its creators and users

Sumit Ghosh, CEO & co-founder, Chingari, “Content monetisation still remains a serious challenge for millions of the creators and this new subscription plan is a giant leap forward for offering an accessible solution to them to monetize content. This is another step towards the democratization of the creator economy where micro and nano-influencers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities of India can also monetise their content at a minimal cost. Moreover, the users who all the major platforms have completely ignored are also getting rewarded in real cash for using the Chingari app. We are proud that Chingari is the only app in the world to empower its creators and users at this massive scale.”