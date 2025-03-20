Croissant or 'Prashant'? Britannia’s marketing move has the internet buzzing

Last year, Britannia Treat Croissant made waves by launching a one-day internship program with a whopping Rs 3 lakh stipend. The catch? Pronouncing ‘croissant’ correctly—a challenge, given the many creative mispronunciations like kwa-son, crusso-n, nruss-ant, kwah-saun, cru-sonh, and more. Within just 24 hours, the campaign saw an impressive 25,000 participants.

Advertisment

Fast forward a year, and another hilarious mispronunciation has taken the internet by storm—this time, someone called it Prashant! The unintentional rhyme was too good to ignore, and Britannia jumped on the moment.

The brand temporarily changed its social media name to 'Britannia.Prashant’ and updated its bio to read, “Prashant, naam to suna hi hoga.” They even tweaked the spelling on their croissant packaging. Others, including Swiggy, PinkVilla and several bakeries, joined the fun. Social media users have also decided to call it Prashant only.

It all started with a digital creator on Instagram, who was playfully guessing bakery dish names when he mistakenly called the croissant 'Prashant'. His reel quickly went viral, racking up over 16 million views. Fans flooded Britannia’s comments, urging them to make it official—and they did! The brand even sent the creator a special 'Prashant/Croissant' hamper, sealing the joke with a sweet gesture.

This moment marketing masterstroke echoes another viral instance—when digital creator Zervaan J Bunshah de-influenced Lay’s Magic Masala variant. Upset over its reduced spice level, he called out the brand in a video that amassed 7 million views and 200,000 shares. Sensing an opportunity, Bingo jumped into the conversation, offering to send him a truckload of their product.

Lay’s soon clarified that the spicy Magic Masala wasn’t gone for good—it was just a limited-edition change. Riding the wave, Lay’s AOR, The Monk Entertainment, took things up a notch. They invited Bunshah to their chip factory, letting him confirm firsthand that his beloved Magic Masala flavor was making a comeback.

Both instances highlight how brands are embracing social media trends and turning viral moments into marketing gold.

Around the same time, Britannia has come up with a new challenge for math wizards in partnership with NV Sir aka Nitin Vijay, the educator behind Motion Kota. Conceptualised by The Womb, Britannia Treat circle challenge asks consumers to masure the circumference of the inner circle of a Britannia Treat biscuit. Reward? A chance to win upto Rs 10 lakh and the most creative entry will win a BookMyShow gift voucher worth Rs 1 lakh.