Dairy Milk Silk stars in Netflix's latest Little Things promotional video

The video starring actors Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal is set to a rendition of the Dairy Milk Silk song - 'Kiss Me'.
Dairy Milk Silk, Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal are the stars of Netflix's latest YouTube video. The video is a collaboration between Netflix and Mondelez India to promote the upcoming fourth season of Dice Media's show Little Things.
The video doubles up as a showreel, catching people up to speed with the 'aww'- worthy moments from Little Things' previous seasons before Season 4 releases. Little Things was originally produced by Dice Media and it is available for streaming on the Netflix platform.
What stood out about the video is the background music. 'Kiss Me' is a song that has been used in Dairy Milk's Silk's ads ever since the product was launched in India in 2015.