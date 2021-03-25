Dineout's new social media campaign catches netizens off guard

Speaking on the runaway success of this creative marketing effort, Nikhil Bakshi, co-founder and marketing head, Dineout, said, “At Dineout, our marketing team is always on the lookout for newer and more creative ways to reach prospective users, but we’ve truly outdone ourselves this time.”

“Most of us have grown up hearing common Indian names like ‘Rahul’, ‘Neha’ and ‘Abhishek’. With this edition of GIRF, we married this insight with data learning to create ads that will be not only a pleasant surprise for users but also truly thumb-stopping in a sea of unlimited content and the plethora of ads they see on their phones today. These personalised ads where Kusha greets you by your name, and talks about the latest GIRF are surely among the quirkiest and most memorable ads ever produced by the Indian F&B industry!”