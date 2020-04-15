Disney+ Hotstar, Bollywood celebs paint Instagram yellow for ’The Simpsons’ release

To announce the release of the cartoon series 'The Simpsons' on their platform, the streaming service ran a social campaign featuring Bollywood celebs.
Earlier in March, Disney+ Hotstar was launched in India, bringing with it, an array of shows and movies from the different properties that Disney owns. This includes the likes of movies from Marvel, shows from the Star Network and a collection of Disney's own movies and shows too (Such as The Lion King, Frozen 2, Finding Dory, Lizzie McGuire, Boy Meets World and High School Musical - the series). Now, Disney+ is bringing the world’s favourite nuclear family from the series The Simpsons to India.
Created by cartoonist Matt Groening, The Simpsons made its debut in 1989 and is the longest running primetime scripted show in in television history with a collection of over 675 episodes spanning 31 seasons – all of which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. The latest and 31st season of the iconic show is exclusively available on the platform, ahead of its TV premiere. The popular 2007 feature film The Simpsons Movie and the recently released short film Maggie Simpson in “Playdate with Destiny” will also be available.
Through the years, the yellow family of five - Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie have emerged as pop-culture icons in their own right and have tackled numerous subjects in their own humorous way. The series is a satirical depiction of a working-class life, epitomized by the Simpson family and parodies everyday society, television, and the human condition. The characters have been voiced by Hollywood’s eminent personalities - Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Developed by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon, The Simpsons has won over a hundred awards including multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, a People’s Choice Award, and Writer’s Guild Awards; and holds 3 Guinness World Records.
To draw attention to the campaign, the streaming service took to Instagram. Popular Bollywood celebrities uploaded photos of themselves as Simpsons characters.
In the past, Hollywood celebrities have starred on The Simpsons as cartoons, animated in the signature yellow style, and this campaign seems to be a way of paying homage to that.