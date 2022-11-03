Does Elon Musk’s verification fee for Twitter’s blue tick, bode well for brands?

"Here, the user is not only a consumer, but also a creator on the platform. While the number of ads a paid user sees will be half of that, of a free user, that doesn’t necessarily affect advertisers because it’s only the number of impressions being served to a paid user that will be low, besides that nothing really changes. In fact if as a part of the targeting parameters, twitter allows us to choose whom we serve our ads to (verified vs non-verified users) that would be an added bonus.," says Gurnani.