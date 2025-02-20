DoT asks Meta, Instagram, Google to remove content violating Telecom Act

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has instructed social media platforms, including Meta, Instagram, Google, and X, to remove specific content or applications that violate the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023. The directive states that such content is facilitating offenses and must be taken down to ensure compliance with the law, as reported by The Economic Times.

The advisory was issued after instances of social media influencers guiding users on methods to modify their Calling Line Identification (CLI) during calls. This manipulation allows the recipient to see a different number, raising concerns over potential misuse.

“Technically this is tampering of telecommunication identification and called CLI spoofing,” the advisory said.

The advisory cites Section 42 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, which prohibits tampering with telecommunication identification. Section 42(3)(c) specifically bans such modifications, while Section 42(3)(e) makes it illegal to obtain SIM cards or other telecom identifiers through fraud, cheating, or impersonation. Additionally, Section 42(7) classifies these violations as cognizable and non-bailable, overriding provisions in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

Violations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 can lead to imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs. 50 lakh, or both. The advisory also cites Section 42(6), which states that individuals who abet such offences will face the same punishment.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has stated that any application enabling or promoting the tampering of telecom identifiers—such as CLI, IP addresses, or IMEI numbers—is facilitating an offence. As a result, social media and app hosting platforms must remove such content or applications.

The advisory further warns that beyond content removal, legal action may be taken against entities involved in creating or promoting material that aids in committing offences under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.