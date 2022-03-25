Dunzo, Spotify, Tinder, others banter over SRK's supposed OTT app debut

The brands all referenced SRK's past movies when tweeting to and about him.
It all began with rumours that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) was going to create his own OTT app. He posted an innocuous tweet which led to speculation that he was creating his own OTT app, which presumably would feature movies that he has starred in over the years.
As it turns out, that wasn't the case at all. It was part of an TVC that SRK was doing for Disney+ Hotstar, which was in continuation of the OTT platform’s ‘Siway SRK’ campaign.
In the latest video shared by Khan, he appears with his reel manager and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Both are seen relishing a meal until Kashyap reminds Khan that they need to come up with better ideas for the latter’s OTT venture. Referencing this campaign, Disney+ Hotstar tweeting “OTT hum sambhal lete hain, aap koi aur app bana lo”.
Kashyap replied with a tweet of his own - an idea to deliver groceries through an app.
At the mention of grocery delivery, Dunzo jumped into the conversation when they tweeted “Khant believe we're seeing this! Kk..kk..kk..kirana toh hum deliver kar rahe hain
@iamsrk, why don't you try a crypto app? #ThodaRukShahRukh”
It was followed by CoinSwitch Kuber replying to the tweet- “We're already acing that, so iss idea mein invest karna is not advisable
@iamsrk. Start a digital payment app perhaps? #ThodaRukShahRukh”
Phone Pe also jumped into the bandwagon. They tweeted “Digital Payments? …. PhonePe, Naam toh suna hi hoga… #ThodaRukShahRukh Why don't you start a music streaming app?”
And that was when Spotify India got offended and tweeted “Uh…hello! #ThodaRukShahRukh, Main Agar Kahoon toh aap dating app bana lo
@iamsrk”
Tinder India Told SRK #ThodaRukShahRukh abhi mai hoon na – “#ThodaRukShahRukh uske liye Main Hoon Na. Aap koi beauty product app pe dhyaan do na”
It looks like Nykaa, the popular beauty products app doesn’t want a competition! They tweeted “Excuse us? We are nailing it already You may have to remove that idea from your cart
@iamsrk,How about a food delivery app? #ThodaRukShahRukh”
This is when Zomato chimed in, calling themselves the 'Badshah' of food delivery apps.