Dunzo, Swiggy, Netflix join the party, pun on Met Gala fashion looks

Brands had 'a ball' punning on the looks that celebrities donned during the Met Gala 2021.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City had to postpone its famous Met Gala last year. The Gala, which is normally held in May every year, happened in September in 2021 and all eyes all over the world were on the attendees.
The attendees ranged from musicians to actors to politicians. The Gala is well known for having a theme (and attendees must stick to the theme) and this year's theme was American Fashion. Celebrities like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more showed up with jaw-dropping takes on the theme, but that didn't stop brands closer home from having a field day with their own take on the outfits themselves.
Socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian wore a head to toe covered outfit in black by designer Balenciaga and it received quite a few reactions. Dunzo associated the outfit with 'protection' and asked users not to step out to get groceries.
Content house FilterCopy went to town with Kardashian-West's all black outfit, comparing her to the Death Eaters from JK Rowling's Harry Potter series.
Zomato punned on power couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's outfit - comparing their look to a bowl of saunf served with the cheque at fancy restaurants.
Meanwhile, Swiggy chose to pun on a photo of sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian together, addressing random food cravings that people often get late in the night.
Netflix took the opportunity to reference its own content library - with a post that had screenshots from popular shows like Friends, Schitt's Creek, Brooklyn 99, and Bollywood film Om Shanti Om.
Apparel company Bewakoof took a moment to remember an Indian celebrity who's sense of style is attention grabbing too - Ranveer Singh.