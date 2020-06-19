Dunzo thanks Netflix for deliveryman's story in its YouTube Special

"Have a nice day and have a nice life!" signs off the cheerful delivery man in Netflix's YouTube special - Home Stories.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Zomato, Swiggy, and Dunzo's services (among other e-commerce platforms) have been classified as an essential service and the delivery personnel continue to risk their lives to ensure that citizens have access to food and other basic commodities. Dunzo used their Instagram handle to urge their audience to watch Netflix's new YouTube special - 'Home Stories', which tells the story of one such deliveryman.
Tapping on the post reveals a prompt to 'Watch Delivering Smiles' on Netflix India. The words were spelt out with Instagram's 'tag' feature and the caption thanks Netflix India and YouTube for 'delivering a warm smile in these cold times'.
Keeping the conversation going, Netflix India also commented on Dunzo's picture with a short rhyme - a modified version of lyrics of the song Gaddi Lamborghini. Dunzo also replied with lyrics re-written from American rapper Drake's song 'In My Feelings'.
Recently, Netflix India released a YouTube special titled 'Home Stories'. The title is a compilation of four short films set in lockdown. One tells the story of a germaphobe dealing with quarantine, one tells the story of a remote wedding, another talks about a one night stand gone awry and most notably, one of the stories talks about a day in the life of a delivery man who makes vlogs to cope with the pressures of doing his job in the face of the crisis.
The film is titled 'Delivering Smiles', and it stars Tanmay Dhanania - a delivery man who makes vlogs to cope with his day-to-day life. The movie comments on aspects like deserted streets, paranoid customers, and ends with an act of kindness. The attempt is to tell the story from the perspective of delivery boys, and humanise the work they do on a daily basis. The film does not mention which delivery platform the worker is an employee of.
Dunzo has repeatedly used their social media channels to pay tribute to the work that delivery personnel do, acknowledging that we would not be able to survive this pandemic without their services. Dunzo never shies away from mentioning rival brands such as Grofers and Amazon in their posts, lookng beyond competition to acknowledge that their work is equally important during these trying times.