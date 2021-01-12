Dunzo, Tinder, Swiggy 'Signal' on Twitter about WhatsApp's privacy policy

Brands took the opportunity to pun on 'Signal' and 'WhatsApp' in their own unique ways.
Ever since WhatsApp announced its new privacy policy, data privacy has been a concern
An officila blog post mentions that WhatsApp wants to be clear that the new policy update does not affect the privacy of users' messages when they're interacting with friends or family.
Instead, this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional, and provides further transparency about how the app collects and uses data.
The article stresses that WhatsApp can’t view private messages or listen to calls, and neither can Facebook. "Whatever you share, it stays between you. That’s because your personal messages are protected by end-to-end encryption. We will never weaken this security and we clearly label each chat so you know our commitment," says the post.
LiveMint reports that instant messaging apps Signal and Telegram have racked up almost 4 million downloads in India since Facebook-owned WhatsApp changed its terms and conditions. There has been an increased interest in Signal in particular, which was trending on Twitter.
Brands took the opportunity to pun on Signal and WhatsApp in their own unique ways. Delivery service Dunzo punned on the fact that WhatsApp is also well known as a 'messenger' and uses the words Green Signal' to reference the rival app.
Swiggy asked users that they were 'going to Signal' to eat momos and if they wanted anything.
Tinder India took a moment to scoff at the phenomenon of being ghosted, suggesting that maybe their crush will finally reply to texts on Signal.