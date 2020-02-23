Dunzo’s meme takes brazen dig at rival delivery services

Dunzo was founded by Kabeer Biswas, Mukund Jha, Dalvir Suri and Ankur Aggarwal in 2015. Its premise was fairly simple considering the fact that it started out as a delivery app. The services offered are different from food delivery apps, whose USP is to deliver food from restaurants/delivery kitchens to homes/offices as quickly as time and traffic permit. Dunzo on the other hand, apart from specialising in food delivery, allows users to ‘hire’ people to run errands and carry out odd jobs for them. It could be anything ranging from delivering a laptop charger to a forgetful professor, picking up groceries or even getting shoes repaired. The Economic Times reports that back in 2015, when Biswas founded the app, he ran the service through WhatsApp carried out the assigned tasks himself. Eventually, as the requests for help grew, he hired freelancers and delivery personnel to meet rising demand.