Dunzo’s meme takes brazen dig at rival delivery services

Dunzo was founded by Kabeer Biswas, Mukund Jha, Dalvir Suri and Ankur Aggarwal in 2015. Its premise was fairly simple considering the fact that it started out as a delivery app. The services offered are different from food delivery apps, whose USP is to deliver food from restaurants/delivery kitchens to homes/offices as quickly as time and traffic permit. Dunzo on the other hand, apart from specialising in food delivery, allows users to ‘hire’ people to run errands and carry out odd jobs for them. It could be anything ranging from delivering a laptop charger to a forgetful professor, picking up groceries or even getting shoes repaired. The Economic Times reports that back in 2015, when Biswas founded the app, he ran the service through WhatsApp carried out the assigned tasks himself. Eventually, as the requests for help grew, he hired freelancers and delivery personnel to meet rising demand.
Dunzo also happens to have a strong presence on social media channels – especially on Instagram and Twitter. They’re well known for their tongue in cheek posts that often take digs at rival food delivery apps – Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats. Most recently, the posts have been riding on trends and current news. For example, when Zomato acquired UberEats, Dunzo took to social media to post this cheeky meme.
Most recently, Dunzo posted a meme that took a dig at all its competitors in one go.
The meme punned on the ‘range’ trend that was doing the rounds on Twitter. Users were posting images of actors emoting in different roles to show the range of emotions they were capable of acting out. The meme references Zomato and Swiggy which specialise in food delivery; it also references Grofers which specialises in delivering daily groceries to households. The final point of reference is Rapido – a bike taxi service; suggesting that Dunzo is also capable of the literal delivery of a person from point A to point B.
The brand also posts memes on trending topics and has taken a leaf out of the book of the popular Instagram account - @dudewithasign.
Seth, the man behind the account has become an ‘Insta-celebrity’ for his brutally honest signboards that tell it as it is. Dunzo’s Instagram account has similar posts of its delivery personnel holding up sign boards, on topics and issues that irk them.