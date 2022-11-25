Elon Musk to offer amnesty to suspended Twitter accounts

He made the choice after a poll voted in favour of forgiveness than continued suspension.
Elon Musk, after resorting to yet another Twitter poll, will offer amnesty to suspended Twitter accounts from next week.
On November 23, 2022, the Twitter and Tesla owner asked the Twitterverse if suspended accounts should receive amnesty provided, they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam. The results, as of November 25, 2022, stand in favour of amnesty with a 72.40% lead.
This poll comes less than a week after he used another poll’s result to reinstate Donald Trump’s suspended account. However, the former US president refused to return and said he’d prefer Truth Social, his own social media network.
On both occasions, he commented 'Vox Populi, Vox Dei' which is Latin phrase meaning "the voice of the people is the voice of God."