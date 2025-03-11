Elon Musk blames 'Massive Cyberattack' for global X outages

Elon Musk has claimed that X (formerly Twitter) suffered a major cyberattack on Monday, hinting that a coordinated group or possibly a nation-state could be responsible. The platform experienced three separate outages during the day, each lasting close to an hour.

Elon Musk posted on X, "There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing..."

Data from Downdetector showed that X experienced three outages on Monday. Reports from Indian users peaked at around 3:00 pm with nearly 2,200 complaints, followed by another spike at 7:30 pm with 1,500 reports. The platform faced further disruptions around 9:00 pm as users continued to report issues accessing the site.

Musk acquired X in 2022 for $44 billion. In 2023, he became the first person to amass 200 million followers on the platform.

According to the tracking site, around 52% of the reported issues were with the website, 41% were linked to the app, and 8% involved server connection problems.